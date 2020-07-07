UrduPoint.com
Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By Single-Day Record Of 200 - Health Ministry

Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

Iran's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 11,931 after a record-high 200 deaths were reported in a single day, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman of the country's Ministry of Health, said Tuesday, as broadcast by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN)

Public health officials in Iran confirmed 160 new deaths on Monday. The corresponding rise to the death toll on Sunday was 163.

Lari also confirmed that 2,637 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the country's case total to 245,688.

Approximately 207,000 people have been discharged after contracting the disease, Lari said during the broadcast.

A significant spike in both new cases and deaths has been observed in Iran since June 14, as the daily increase to the death toll has not dropped below 100 since this date. This surge has followed in the wake of several prominent holidays.

Since Sunday, the wearing of facial coverings in public places in Iran has become mandatory, amid the resurgence in the outbreak.

