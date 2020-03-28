The total number of confirmed cases with the novel coronavirus in Iran reached 35,408 on Saturday, a spokesman for the health ministry said

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed cases with the novel coronavirus in Iran reached 35,408 on Saturday, a spokesman for the health ministry said.

Also, the death toll climbed to 2,517, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical education, said.

Of all the reported cases, 11,679 have recovered, he added.

The Iranian health official said that 3,206 of the patients are in critical condition.

On Friday, Iran started the implementation of a social distancing plan for one week.

The plan includes further restrictions of the inter-city travels, the closure of public places like parks, swimming pools and entertaining centers, a ban on gatherings and reducing work hours of civil servants.