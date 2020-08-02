UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Iran's COVID-19 Deaths Top 17,000 - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Iran's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 17,000 after another 208 fatalities have been registered in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, as broadcast by the IRINN news network.

Cumulative cases have risen by 2,685 to 309,437 the ministry's spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari specified.

Daily rise in cases thus remains stable.

Over 268,000 people have recovered, and 17,190 have died since the onset of the pandemic.

Earlier in the week, President Hassan Rouhani said that most Iranian provinces are going past another peak of the pandemic. In July, coronavirus deaths in the Islamic republic hit record levels five times. The highest toll of 235 fatalities was reported on July 28.

