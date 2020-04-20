UrduPoint.com
Iran's COVID-19 Infections Continue To Slow Despite 91 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Iran's COVID-19 Infections Continue to Slow Despite 91 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by 1,294 over the past day to reach a total of 83,505 while 91 more deaths have taken the toll to 5,209, Kainoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has increased by 1,294 over the past day to reach a total of 83,505 while 91 more deaths have taken the toll to 5,209, Kainoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said Monday.

Jahanpour added that 3,389 patients remain in critical condition while the total number of patients who have recovered is nearly 60,000.

The numbers represent a continuing incremental slowdown in cases across the country. Certain shops and businesses were allowed to reopen over the weekend.

Iran has the highest coronavirus death toll among middle Eastern nations, although Turkey on Saturday surpassed Iran with the total case numbers.

