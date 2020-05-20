UrduPoint.com
Iran's COVID-19 Rate Continues Upward Trend With 2,346 New Cases - Health Ministry

Iran confirmed 2,346 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily rate since early April, and the overall tally neared 127,000, Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Iran confirmed 2,346 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily rate since early April, and the overall tally neared 127,000, Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said on Wednesday.

In late March, Iran was an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East and was reporting some 3,000 cases per day. The spread started to slow last month and the authorities eased the lockdown in mid-April. By the end of the month, the country was registering less than 1,000 cases per day. Nevertheless, in early May, the trend reversed and the daily increase is now approaching peak level.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,346 [2,111 on Tuesday] new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered. Overall, 126,949 people have been infected, however, 98,808 people have fully recovered," Jahanpur told the IRINN tv channel.

The spokesman added that 64 COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, taking the death toll to 7,183 since the start of the outbreak.

Despite the upward trend, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran would soon be able to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"During these three months, we have been advancing step by step without a retreat. In general, we have made good progress in the face of this dangerous virus and are almost on the verge of containment," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The president also praised health care workers for their work during the health crisis.

