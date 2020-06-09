(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Iran has confirmed another 2,095 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to nearly 176,000, as the number of new infections continues stabilizing after last week's record spike, the Health Ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Iran registered a record 3,574 cases on Thursday, attributing the recurrent growth to more aggressive testing.

The country has since been reporting less than 3,000 cases a day. On Monday, it registered 2,043 new cases and 70 fatalities.

"In the past 24 hours: New cases tested positive:2,095[;] New death toll:74," Sima Sadat Lari said, as quoted by the government's official account on Twitter.

The tally now stands at 175,927, and the death toll has reached 8,425.

A total of 138,457 people have recovered.