TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Iran's number of coronavirus cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic has topped 1 million, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman, Sima Sadat Lari, said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, Iran has recorded 13,922 COVID-19 cases and 358 fatalities, Lari said, as aired by the IRINN broadcaster.

Iran's COVID-19 total has grown to 1,003,494, with the death toll reaching 43,348. As many as 699,315 COVID-19 patients have recovered since February 19, when Iran reported the first coronavirus case.