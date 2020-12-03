UrduPoint.com
Iran's COVID-19 Total Tops 1Mln - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Iran's number of coronavirus cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic has topped 1 million, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman, Sima Sadat Lari, said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Iran's number of coronavirus cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic has topped 1 million, the Health Ministry's spokeswoman, Sima Sadat Lari, said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, Iran has recorded 13,922 COVID-19 cases and 358 fatalities, Lari said, as aired by the IRINN broadcaster.

Iran's COVID-19 total has grown to 1,003,494, with the death toll reaching 43,348. As many as 699,315 COVID-19 patients have recovered since February 19, when Iran reported the first coronavirus case.

