UrduPoint.com

Iran's Culture Minister To Lead Delegation To St. Petersburg Cultural Forum - Counselor

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:39 PM

Iran's Culture Minister to Lead Delegation to St. Petersburg Cultural Forum - Counselor

Tehran plans to send a high-level delegation led by newly-appointed Culture Minister Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili to the International Cultural Forum, which will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in November, Masoud Ahmadvand, cultural counselor of the Iranian embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Tehran plans to send a high-level delegation led by newly-appointed Culture Minister Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili to the International Cultural Forum, which will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in November, Masoud Ahmadvand, cultural counselor of the Iranian embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"Iran intends to send a high-profile delegation to the upcoming Cultural Forum. We expect that the minister of culture will lead the delegation to the forum, and we are also thinking of bringing an orchestra from Iran," Ahmadvand said, adding that the details are still under discussion.

The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, scheduled for November 11-13, will gather culture experts, actors and politicians worldwide to discuss cultural codes of the post-pandemic reality, according to the organizers.

Russia and Iran are dynamically developing all areas of bilateral relations, including cultural ties, particularly in film production and exchange of education specialists, the official noted, expressing hope that the citizens of both countries would be able to freely exchange visits when the coronavirus restrictions are completely lifted.

"Russia and Iran are neighbors and I hope that good-neighborly, friendly relations will contribute to mutual tourism, despite external factors," Ahmadvand said, commenting on the "Isfahan - Half of the World in 30 Frames" exhibition.

The exhibition, which opened in the Tsarskoye Selo museum complex outside St. Petersburg on Tuesday, features 30 photographs of Iranian city of Isfahan, famous for its unique architecture, beautiful mosques, minarets, palaces, boulevards and bridges. Thousands of monuments across the city are included in the List of National Monuments of Iran, while seven of them are in the UNESCO World Heritage List.�

Isfahan became a sister city of St. Petersburg in 2004.

An exhibition on St. Petersburg will be held in Iran at the end of 2021 with the participation of the Tsarskoye Selo museum complex, according Iranian authorities.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Exchange Iran Education Moscow Russia Isfahan Tehran St. Petersburg Lead November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

10 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh formally opens new academic year of ..

Zaki Nusseibeh formally opens new academic year of UAEU

10 minutes ago
 NH&MP to create awareness about road safety measur ..

NH&MP to create awareness about road safety measures

38 seconds ago
 Inter-provincial drug cartel member arrested

Inter-provincial drug cartel member arrested

39 seconds ago
 Jamshed Dasti among 20 others booked over SOPs vio ..

Jamshed Dasti among 20 others booked over SOPs violation

41 seconds ago
 Pakistani Intelligence Chief's Visit Sparks Protes ..

Pakistani Intelligence Chief's Visit Sparks Protests in Afghan Capital

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.