Tehran plans to send a high-level delegation led by newly-appointed Culture Minister Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili to the International Cultural Forum, which will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in November, Masoud Ahmadvand, cultural counselor of the Iranian embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Tehran plans to send a high-level delegation led by newly-appointed Culture Minister Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili to the International Cultural Forum, which will be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in November, Masoud Ahmadvand, cultural counselor of the Iranian embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"Iran intends to send a high-profile delegation to the upcoming Cultural Forum. We expect that the minister of culture will lead the delegation to the forum, and we are also thinking of bringing an orchestra from Iran," Ahmadvand said, adding that the details are still under discussion.

The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, scheduled for November 11-13, will gather culture experts, actors and politicians worldwide to discuss cultural codes of the post-pandemic reality, according to the organizers.

Russia and Iran are dynamically developing all areas of bilateral relations, including cultural ties, particularly in film production and exchange of education specialists, the official noted, expressing hope that the citizens of both countries would be able to freely exchange visits when the coronavirus restrictions are completely lifted.

"Russia and Iran are neighbors and I hope that good-neighborly, friendly relations will contribute to mutual tourism, despite external factors," Ahmadvand said, commenting on the "Isfahan - Half of the World in 30 Frames" exhibition.

The exhibition, which opened in the Tsarskoye Selo museum complex outside St. Petersburg on Tuesday, features 30 photographs of Iranian city of Isfahan, famous for its unique architecture, beautiful mosques, minarets, palaces, boulevards and bridges. Thousands of monuments across the city are included in the List of National Monuments of Iran, while seven of them are in the UNESCO World Heritage List.�

Isfahan became a sister city of St. Petersburg in 2004.

An exhibition on St. Petersburg will be held in Iran at the end of 2021 with the participation of the Tsarskoye Selo museum complex, according Iranian authorities.