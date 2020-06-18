Iran saw 87 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, down by almost a quarter from the day before, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Iran saw 87 new coronavirus deaths in the past day, down by almost a quarter from the day before, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said Thursday.

Iran recorded 120 deaths on Wednesday. The daily death toll bounced back to triple digits over the weekend for the first time since mid-April.

The country has confirmed 197,647 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 156,991 recoveries and 9,272 deaths.

Iran began easing restrictions on public life in late April after seeing the infection rate fall. It has since reported spikes in cases, with President Hassan Rouhani warning of another lockdown if social distancing rules are not followed.