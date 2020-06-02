UrduPoint.com
Iran's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 3,000 For 1st Time Since Late March - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:24 PM

Iran has confirmed more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since late March, taking the tally to 157,562, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, as new infections have recently been increasing

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Iran has confirmed more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since late March, taking the tally to 157,562, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, as new infections have recently been increasing.

The last time Iran recorded a daily rise of more than 3,000 cases was on March 31, when the country was experiencing the peak of the epidemic. On Monday, Iran reported 2,979 positive tests.

"In the past 24 hours, we have managed to detect 3,117 new COVID-19 cases. Their total has reached 157,562, and 123,077 people have recovered," the ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

The death toll has risen by 64 to 7,942, according to the official.

Iran's daily cases have seesawed up and down over the past month. After climaxing at 3,186 in late March, they fell to 802 in early May. At that time, the government began easing some of the lockdown measures that were put into force in the country, which was one of the first global epicenters of the outbreak.

