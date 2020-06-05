The Iranian health authorities have recorded 2,886 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to over 167,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Iranian health authorities have recorded 2,886 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to over 167,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday.

On Thursday, Iran recorded 3,574 cases, the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak.

"A total of 167,156 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected across the country, and 2,886 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours. Fortunately, 129,741 people recovered," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network's channel.

The spokesman added that a total of 63 people had died over the past day, taking the death toll to 8,134.

Iran's daily cases have seesawed over the past month, as the government began easing some of the lockdown measures that were put into force in the country, which was one of the first global epicenters of the outbreak.