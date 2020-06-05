UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Daily COVID-19 Count Falls Below 3,000 After Record Spike - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

Iran's Daily COVID-19 Count Falls Below 3,000 After Record Spike - Health Ministry

The Iranian health authorities have recorded 2,886 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to over 167,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Iranian health authorities have recorded 2,886 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to over 167,000, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday.

On Thursday, Iran recorded 3,574 cases, the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak.

"A total of 167,156 cases of the coronavirus infection were detected across the country, and 2,886 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours. Fortunately, 129,741 people recovered," Jahanpur said on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network's channel.

The spokesman added that a total of 63 people had died over the past day, taking the death toll to 8,134.

Iran's daily cases have seesawed over the past month, as the government began easing some of the lockdown measures that were put into force in the country, which was one of the first global epicenters of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Iran Died Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

41 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

1 hour ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

1 hour ago

S.Africa readies military medics as virus cases su ..

5 minutes ago

6872 tinted glass vehicles fined during ongoing ye ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor compliance of CO ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.