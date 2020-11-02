UrduPoint.com
Iran's Daily COVID-19 Deaths Hit Another Record As Country Confirms 440 Fatalities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Iran's Daily COVID-19 Deaths Hit Another Record as Country Confirms 440 Fatalities

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Iran has registered a record high of 440 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadar Lari said on Monday.

According to the health authorities, the overall COVID-19 death toll has reached 35,738.

Meanwhile, the country's coronavirus case tally has increased by 8,289 over the given period and reached 628,780. The number of recoveries has reached 491,247.

The Iranian authorities have shut down schools, restaurants, mosques, museums and theaters in most provinces to stop the spread of the virus.

