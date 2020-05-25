(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Iran has registered 34 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in two and a half months, taking the toll to 7,451, the country's Health Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, 34 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours, but this is the lowest figure in recent weeks.

The number of victims has increased to 7,451," Kianush Jahanpur said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

The case tally has risen by 2,023 to 137,724, and a total of 107,713 people have recovered.

On Sunday, the country reported 2,180 new infections and 58 fatalities.

The previous lowest death toll, 35 people, was recorded on May 16. Since the daily deaths hit 21 on March 7, they have started to grow rapidly and have not dropped to lower than 40 and hit a record of 158 fatalities on April 4.