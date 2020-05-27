TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Health authorities in Iran have detected 2,080 new coronavirus cases over the past day, up from 1,787 the day before, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Wednesday.

Daily increments in the number of COVID-19 cases increased to consistently around 2,000 over the past few weeks after the Iranian government attempted testing waters with certain abatement of restrictions in early May.

Over the past 24 hours 56 people died, Jahanpur said in a situation report, as broadcast by the IRINN YB channel.

Increases in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iran have also been consistently around 50, with occasional spikes and drops as, for example, on Monday when the Iranian health authorities recorded a 2.5-month low of 34 deaths per one day.

The overall number of cases in Iran has now grown to 141,591, according to the spokesman. This includes a total of 7,564 fatalities and 111,176 recoveries.