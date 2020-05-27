UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases Again Over 2,000 As Total Surpasses 140,000

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Iran's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Again Over 2,000 as Total Surpasses 140,000

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Health authorities in Iran have detected 2,080 new coronavirus cases over the past day, up from 1,787 the day before, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Wednesday.

Daily increments in the number of COVID-19 cases increased to consistently around 2,000 over the past few weeks after the Iranian government attempted testing waters with certain abatement of restrictions in early May.

Over the past 24 hours 56 people died, Jahanpur said in a situation report, as broadcast by the IRINN YB channel.

Increases in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iran have also been consistently around 50, with occasional spikes and drops as, for example, on Monday when the Iranian health authorities recorded a 2.5-month low of 34 deaths per one day.

The overall number of cases in Iran has now grown to 141,591, according to the spokesman. This includes a total of 7,564 fatalities and 111,176 recoveries.

Related Topics

Iran Died May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt will decide the fate of lockdown tomor ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority marks International Muse ..

11 minutes ago

Police say  6 people killed in Saudi families fig ..

22 minutes ago

Palestine confirms eight new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Lockdown changed habits, preferences of consumers ..

1 hour ago

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.