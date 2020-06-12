Iran registered nearly 2,400 coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities in the past 24 hours, as the number of new infections in the country continues to stabilize after last week's record spike of 3,574 cases, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Iran registered nearly 2,400 coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities in the past 24 hours, as the number of new infections in the country continues to stabilize after last week's record spike of 3,574 cases, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday.

The total number of cases now stands at 182,545, and the cumulative death toll at 8,659, the spokeswoman said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel. A total of 144,649 people have recovered.

Since last week, the country has been reporting less than 3,000 cases a day.

Iranian authorities have explained the spike by more aggressive testing. According to the ministry, the country now conducts up to 25,000 tests daily.