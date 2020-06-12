UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases Continuously Below 3,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

Iran's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Continuously Below 3,000 - Health Ministry

Iran registered nearly 2,400 coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities in the past 24 hours, as the number of new infections in the country continues to stabilize after last week's record spike of 3,574 cases, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Iran registered nearly 2,400 coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities in the past 24 hours, as the number of new infections in the country continues to stabilize after last week's record spike of 3,574 cases, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday.

The total number of cases now stands at 182,545, and the cumulative death toll at 8,659, the spokeswoman said, as broadcast by the IRINN channel. A total of 144,649 people have recovered.

Since last week, the country has been reporting less than 3,000 cases a day.

Iranian authorities have explained the spike by more aggressive testing. According to the ministry, the country now conducts up to 25,000 tests daily.

Related Topics

Iran Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

7 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

31 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

37 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

37 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.