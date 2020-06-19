UrduPoint.com
Iran's Daily Increase In COVID-19 Deaths Back To Triple Digits Following Brief Drop

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:37 PM

Iran's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Deaths Back to Triple Digits Following Brief Drop

Iran has seen 120 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours following a drop below 100 the day before, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday, adding that the total death toll in the country had reached almost 9,400

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Iran has seen 120 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours following a drop below 100 the day before, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday, adding that the total death toll in the country had reached almost 9,400.

The Iranian health authorities registered 87 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday. A day earlier, the daily death toll bounced back to the triple digits.

The country has confirmed 200,262 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including at least 159,192 recoveries and 9,392 deaths, according to Lari, as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

Last week, Iran reported more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities for the first time in two months. The country began to gradually ease the coronavirus-related lockdown in mid-April and since then, the number of infections has seen sporadic peaks and drops.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the coronavirus-related restrictions could be reimposed and called on Iranians to take the pandemic seriously. The president added that regional governors would be able to reintroduce the lockdown measures if needed.

