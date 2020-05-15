UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Daily Increase In Number Of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 2,000 For 1st Time Since April 7

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:18 PM

Iran's Daily Increase in Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 2,000 for 1st Time Since April 7

The daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has for the first time in more than a month exceeded 2,000, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has for the first time in more than a month exceeded 2,000, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Friday.

"Over the past day, we detected 2,102 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of those infected has reached 116,635.

A total of 91,836 people have recovered," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel.

The last time that the daily increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Iran exceeded 2,000 was on April 7.

According to the spokesman, patients in 80 percent of the new cases have mild or medium symptoms of the disease.

The spokesman added that 48 patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,902.

Related Topics

Iran Died April TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

19 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

27 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

30 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

34 minutes ago

WHO Warns COVID-19 May Infect Almost Quarter of Af ..

49 seconds ago

Policemen deputed to check security duties of thei ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.