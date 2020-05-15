The daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has for the first time in more than a month exceeded 2,000, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has for the first time in more than a month exceeded 2,000, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Friday.

"Over the past day, we detected 2,102 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of those infected has reached 116,635.

A total of 91,836 people have recovered," Jahanpur said live on the IRINN tv channel.

The last time that the daily increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Iran exceeded 2,000 was on April 7.

According to the spokesman, patients in 80 percent of the new cases have mild or medium symptoms of the disease.

The spokesman added that 48 patients have died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 6,902.