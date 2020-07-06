UrduPoint.com
Iran's Daily Virus Deaths Near Record High

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:44 PM

Iran on Monday reported 160 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, close to the country's highest single-day toll announced the previous day

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday reported 160 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, close to the country's highest single-day toll announced the previous day.

The Islamic republic has been battling the middle East's deadliest outbreak of novel coronavirus since late February.

The new deaths bring the total fatalities recorded to 11,731, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

She also raised the country's caseload to 243,051 with 2,613 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Iran's highest daily toll of 163 fatalities from the disease was announced on Sunday.

Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in deaths and new confirmed cases since Iran reported a near two month low in daily recorded infections in early May.

