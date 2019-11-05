(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that Iran's decision to proceed to the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) poses threat to the UK national security.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country would start on Wednesday injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which was previously banned under the deal. Meanwhile, the president stressed that the decision was reversible and Iran would suspend gasification as soon as the JCPOA signatories complied with their commitments.

"Iran's latest actions clearly contravene the deal and pose a risk to our national security. We want to find a way forward through constructive international dialogue but Iran needs to stand by the commitments it made and urgently return to full compliance," Raab said in a statement.

The gradual reduction of the obligations was announced on May 8, the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.