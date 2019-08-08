Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami held phone talks with his counterparts from Qatar, Kuwait and Oman to discuss security in the region, Iranian media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami held phone talks with his counterparts from Qatar, Kuwait and Oman to discuss security in the region, Iranian media reported Thursday.

Earlier this week, the UK Foreign Ministry said the United Kingdom had joined the United States in a new international maritime security mission to guarantee safe passage of merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The region should not be an area for foreigners," Hatami was quoted as saying during phone talks by the IRNA news agency.

Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah stressed that the Gulf states should ensure security in the region in cooperation with Iran.

"There is no doubt that the countries of the Persian Gulf region should ensure security in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran is also an important country for maintaining stability in the Gulf," the minister was quoted as saying.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. In July, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over alleged breach of international maritime regulations. Two weeks earlier, Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker was detained by the United Kingdom off the coast of Gibraltar over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions.