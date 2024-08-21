Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) has described the country’s defense sector as a symbol of national pride and a means of deterrence.

On the occasion of National Defense Industry Day on Tuesday, Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics released a statement emphasizing the Ministry's pivotal role in producing defense products and combating the harsh sanctions imposed by adversaries.

The statement further noted that the MODAFL stands as a beacon of national pride, embodying self-reliance and self-sufficiency.

Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics serves as an exemplary model for other sovereign nations, emphasizing its role as a central pillar of deterrence and an emblem of national strength, the statement added.