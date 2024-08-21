Open Menu

Iran's Defense Sector Symbol Of National Pride: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Iran's defense sector symbol of national pride: Ministry

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) has described the country’s defense sector as a symbol of national pride and a means of deterrence.

On the occasion of National Defense Industry Day on Tuesday, Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics released a statement emphasizing the Ministry's pivotal role in producing defense products and combating the harsh sanctions imposed by adversaries.

The statement further noted that the MODAFL stands as a beacon of national pride, embodying self-reliance and self-sufficiency.

Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics serves as an exemplary model for other sovereign nations, emphasizing its role as a central pillar of deterrence and an emblem of national strength, the statement added.

Related Topics

Iran Industry

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

3 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

3 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

3 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

3 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

3 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

3 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

3 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

3 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

3 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From World