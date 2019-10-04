Iranian Deputy Ambassador to Moscow Ahmad Heydarian exited Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday without giving comment on the situation surrounding Iran's arrest of Russian journalist, Yulia Yuzik, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Iranian Deputy Ambassador to Moscow Ahmad Heydarian exited Russia 's Foreign Ministry on Friday without giving comment on the situation surrounding Iran 's arrest of Russian journalist, Yulia Yuzik, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Heydarian visited the foreign ministry presumably to discuss the incident.

Upon exiting the building, the deputy ambassador headed to his vehicle and left, declining to give a comment to reporters.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Embassy in Tehran requested consular access to Yuzik.

On September 29, when Yuzik arrived in Tehran at a private invitation, border guards seized her passport without providing any explanation.

On October 2, the Russian national was arrested in a hotel. Her relatives say she is being accused of cooperating with Israeli intelligence.