MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand on Wednesday updated the International Civil Aviation Organization officials (ICAO) on the latest progress in investigations concerning the deadly crash of the Ukrainian aircraft last year, the state media reported.

In preparation for the third round of talks in Ukraine, Baharvand, during a video conversation, lauded ICAO experts for their productive cooperation and technical support while preparing the technical report of the crash, IRNA said.

The official also reported on the actions taken by Iran such as mechanical and criminal investigations, and compensation paid to the victims' families to ensure justice is well served.

In response, the president of the ICAO council, Salvatore Sciacchitano, applauded Iran's efforts and reassured him of the neutral position of the international body in the investigation.

The Ukrainian airplane was downed in January 2020 near Tehran through a misfiring of Iran's defensive missile system amid the growing tensions in the middle East region due to America's assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani. The tragedy claimed the lives of all 167 passengers, most of whom were Canadian and Iranian citizens, and nine Ukrainian crew members.