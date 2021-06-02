UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Deputy Foreign Chief Briefs ICAO On Ukraine Plane Crash Investigation - State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Iran's Deputy Foreign Chief Briefs ICAO on Ukraine Plane Crash Investigation - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand on Wednesday updated the International Civil Aviation Organization officials (ICAO) on the latest progress in investigations concerning the deadly crash of the Ukrainian aircraft last year, the state media reported.

In preparation for the third round of talks in Ukraine, Baharvand, during a video conversation, lauded ICAO experts for their productive cooperation and technical support while preparing the technical report of the crash, IRNA said.

The official also reported on the actions taken by Iran such as mechanical and criminal investigations, and compensation paid to the victims' families to ensure justice is well served.

In response, the president of the ICAO council, Salvatore Sciacchitano, applauded Iran's efforts and reassured him of the neutral position of the international body in the investigation.

The Ukrainian airplane was downed in January 2020 near Tehran through a misfiring of Iran's defensive missile system amid the growing tensions in the middle East region due to America's assassination of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani. The tragedy claimed the lives of all 167 passengers, most of whom were Canadian and Iranian citizens, and nine Ukrainian crew members.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Tehran Progress Middle East January Criminals 2020 Media All Top Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

11 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

2 minutes ago

Brazilian Opposition Calls for Demonstrations Agai ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Has Limited Naval Presence in Sudan - Envoy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.