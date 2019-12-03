UrduPoint.com
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Says Tehran Has No Intentions Of Withdrawing From JCPOA

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:57 PM

Tehran does not intend to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, despite continuing to reduce its commitments under the agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Tehran does not intend to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, despite continuing to reduce its commitments under the agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.

"Our goal is not to leave the JCPOA, however, after a year of patiently [waiting] and the lack of the realization of obligations by the European side, we decided to reduce [our] commitments [under the deal]," Araghchi said, as cited by the Iranian government's information portal.

The deputy foreign minister added that in the case that sanctions against Iran were lifted, Tehran would return to fulfilling its obligations under the agreement.

