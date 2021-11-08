UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit France, Germany, UK to Discuss JCPOA - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will visit France, Germany and the United Kingdom to discuss various issues, including the upcoming negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the foreign ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, announced on Monday.

"Ali Bagheri Kani will visit the capitals of France, Germany and the UK, and possibly one or two other countries, including Spain. Kani will visit these countries in the capacity of a deputy foreign minister and will discuss various issues with these countries' officials. As he heads our team of negotiators in Vienna, he will also discuss issues related to the upcoming JCPOA negotiations," Khatibzadeh said at a briefing.

