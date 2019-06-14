UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Deputy Representative To UN Says US Behind Attack On Tankers In Gulf Of Oman

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

Iran's Deputy Representative to UN Says US Behind Attack on Tankers in Gulf of Oman

Iran's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Friday that Washington was behind the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Iran's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Friday that Washington was behind the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"The incident occurred when [Japanese] Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran and met with our Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. Someone is behind this to implicate Iran.

It is the United States," Eshagh Al Habib told the Japanese NHK broadcaster.

The explosions hit Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

While the cause of the blasts remains unknown, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo claimed, citing assessment based on intelligence, that Iran was behind the attack.

Tehran, in its turn, denied the involvement in the incident. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif said the United States had not provided any evidence to substantiate its claims.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister United Nations Iran Washington Oman Oil United States Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

England make bright start in run chase against Wes ..

24 seconds ago

Two held for minting money from simpletons on pret ..

25 seconds ago

Sheikh Rashid orders for completing projects till ..

32 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

9 minutes ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

9 minutes ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.