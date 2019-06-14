Iran's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Friday that Washington was behind the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman

"The incident occurred when [Japanese] Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran and met with our Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei]. Someone is behind this to implicate Iran.

It is the United States," Eshagh Al Habib told the Japanese NHK broadcaster.

The explosions hit Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

While the cause of the blasts remains unknown, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo claimed, citing assessment based on intelligence, that Iran was behind the attack.

Tehran, in its turn, denied the involvement in the incident. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif said the United States had not provided any evidence to substantiate its claims.