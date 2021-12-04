(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The desire of Tehran to obtain guarantees that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will not collapse again, as it happened under Trump's rule, is justified and reasonable, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Saturday.

"The requirement of Iranians for the guarantees is absolutely clear and justified. There must be certainty that the malicious experiment which was done under (Ex-US President) Donald Trump with the maximum pressure policy, additional sanctions, will not be repeated. All this must be subject to discussions," Ulyanov told reporters.

"We can put a positive spin on the joint statement of the US, UK, German, and French leaders on October 30, where a sentence of (US) President Joe Biden is included about the readiness of the US to respect the restored nuclear deal as long, as Iran will do it.

Maybe, this is an element of the political guarantee. It is just needed to write it down as part of the negotiation process," Ulyanov said.

The Russian official said that if Iran needs any other guarantees, it can also be discussed.

"Iran as the most interested side must make its proposals. The others must consider them carefully, as the question that Iran poses is absolutely reasonable and justified," Ulyanov said.