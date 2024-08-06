Iran’s Electricity Consumption Up 9% Amid Scorching Heat: Energy Minister
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali-Akbar Mehrabian has said that unprecedented heat has caused a 9% rise in the country’s electricity consumption as summer heat has reached record levels.
The minister said on Monday that the surge has happened while the authorities had expected a maximum 6% surge in electricity consumption in the worst case scenario.
The Iranian government has cut working hours of state organizations and banks and even announced some days off to prevent power outages across the country.
