TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Iranian authorities announced on Wednesday that they had found the flight recorders of Ukraine's Boeing 737 aircraft that crashed near Tehran international airport earlier in the day, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of Iran's Emergency Department Pirhossein Koulivand told Sputnik that the victims' bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medicine Division for DNA testing.

The plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board.