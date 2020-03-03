Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium stands at more than five times the limit fixed under the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, according to a report from the UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium stands at more than five times the limit fixed under the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, according to a report from the UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday.

According to the report, as of 19 February 2020 the stockpile stood at 1,510 kg, as opposed to the 300 kg limit of uranium in gas form set under the deal.