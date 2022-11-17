(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia and Iran are set to strengthen and expand their negotiations, including on issues related to Afghanistan, the Iranian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qumi, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The talks between Tehran and Moscow will expand, including on the issues related to Afghanistan. The Afghanistan issue is certainly not a question for Russia and Iran. It is an international issue. The negotiations between the two countries will be held as part of this problem, and they will definitely strengthen and develop," Kazemi Qumi said.

The envoy also said that a number of factors, such as US meddling into the middle East region and into the conflict in Ukraine, only facilitates the cooperation between Russia and Iran.

On Wednesday, Qumi said that Iran was ready to host a new meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbor countries and Russia to discuss improving the situation in the Central Asian country. The Iranian official also noted that countries of the region should cooperate with the Afghan authorities more actively in seeking to resolve economic, political and other issues in the country by holding regular consultations with Kabul.