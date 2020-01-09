UrduPoint.com
Iran's Envoy To UN Describes US Offer To Cooperate As 'Unbelievable'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:24 PM

Iran's Envoy to UN Describes US Offer to Cooperate as 'Unbelievable'

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has said in an interview with the IRNA news agency that cooperation with the United States is meaningless as long as the country pursues its policy of "escalation and animosity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has said in an interview with the IRNA news agency that cooperation with the United States is meaningless as long as the country pursues its policy of "escalation and animosity.

He has also described the US' offer to cooperate as "unbelievable" and slammed Washington's sanctions, imposed on Iran after the US' withdrawal from the nuclear deal, as "economic terrorism."

Iran will not be deceived by US President Donald Trump's offer to cooperate amid the unprecedented sanctions, Ravanchi said.

