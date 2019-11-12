UrduPoint.com
Iran's Envoy Warns Against Hasty Judgment On IAEA Findings About Undeclared Tehran Site

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Tuesday that Tehran cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to clarify issues related to a facility, designated by the organization as undeclared, and warned against premature judgment concerning the organization's findings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Tuesday that Tehran cooperated with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to clarify issues related to a facility, designated by the organization as undeclared, and warned against premature judgment concerning the organization's findings.

On Monday, media reported, citing a fresh IAEA report on Iran's nuclear program, that uranium particles were found at an undeclared facility in the Turquzabad district of Tehran.

"Since the beginning, and after Iran was informed by the Agency of the questions about the specific location, it has agreed to enter into a very constructive and positive engagement with the Agency in order to clarify the situation and address the relevant questions," the official was quoted as saying by the Permanent Mission of Iran to International Organizations in Vienna on Twitter.

He also stated that Iran provided the IAEA with "the necessary access.

"

"Therefore, any attempt to prejudge and present a immature assessment of the situation, would be aimed at distorting the facts for political gains," Gharib Abadi added.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed by Iran and the nuclear six the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Russia, France and Germany in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. In May of this year, Tehran responded in kind by warning that it would steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. Beginning on July 7, Tehran followed through on its warnings.

On November 7, Tehran began enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the fourth stage of reducing its obligations.

