Iran's Exports To African Countries Increases By 107% Over Year - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Iranian exports to Africa during the last Iranian year, which ended on March 20, have increased by 107% and amounted to $1.195 billion compared to the previous year, media reported on Thursday, citing Farzad Piltan, director general of the Arab and African Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran

The Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) cited Piltan as saying that Ghana was Iran's top buyer in Africa with $353 million in exported goods, South Africa was second with $254 million, Nigeria was third at $125 million, Mozambique fourth at $98 million, and Kenya fifth with $77 million in exports.

Sudan ($73 million), Algeria ($67 million), Tanzania ($55 million), Somalia ($29 million), and Ethiopia ($11 million) round out Iran's top ten exporters among African nations.

At the same time, Iran's imports from African countries decreased by 37% in a year, Piltan was cited as saying by the Iran Front Page outlet. He added that the current level of trade between Iran and African countries can be increased by as many as five times.

