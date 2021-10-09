Iran's First President Banisadr Dies At 88
TEHRAN, Oct. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran's first President Abolhassan Banisadr died Saturday at the age of 88, according to Iranian state media.
After 1979 revolution in Iran, Banisadr, a politician and economist, was elected as the country's first president on Jan. 25, 1980.
The 1979 revolution transformed the U.S.-backed and monarch-ruled country into a republic under Islamic ideology.