(@FahadShabbir)

Iran's first President Abolhassan Banisadr died Saturday at the age of 88, according to Iranian state media

TEHRAN, Oct. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran's first President Abolhassan Banisadr died Saturday at the age of 88, according to Iranian state media.

After 1979 revolution in Iran, Banisadr, a politician and economist, was elected as the country's first president on Jan. 25, 1980.

The 1979 revolution transformed the U.S.-backed and monarch-ruled country into a republic under Islamic ideology.