UrduPoint.com

Iran's First President Banisadr Dies At 88

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 04:28 PM

Iran's first president Banisadr dies at 88

Iran's first President Abolhassan Banisadr died Saturday at the age of 88, according to Iranian state media

TEHRAN, Oct. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran's first President Abolhassan Banisadr died Saturday at the age of 88, according to Iranian state media.

After 1979 revolution in Iran, Banisadr, a politician and economist, was elected as the country's first president on Jan. 25, 1980.

The 1979 revolution transformed the U.S.-backed and monarch-ruled country into a republic under Islamic ideology.

Related Topics

Iran Died Media

Recent Stories

UNDP grants 3 mln USD to Angola for transition awa ..

UNDP grants 3 mln USD to Angola for transition away from informal economy

2 minutes ago
 10 hurt in drone attack on Saudi airport blamed on ..

10 hurt in drone attack on Saudi airport blamed on Yemen Huthis

23 minutes ago
 Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin's visit comes to an end

Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin's visit comes to an end

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns drone attack on KSA

Pakistan strongly condemns drone attack on KSA

38 minutes ago
 Partial building collapse kills 5 in Georgia

Partial building collapse kills 5 in Georgia

38 minutes ago
 Pakistani expats send US $ 2.7bln remittances in S ..

Pakistani expats send US $ 2.7bln remittances in September: Farrukh

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.