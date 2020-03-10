UrduPoint.com
Iran's Flag Carrier To Resume Flights To Europe On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

Iran's flag carrier, Iran Air, said on Tuesday it would resume flights to Europe this Wednesday, following a brief suspension that started on Sunday due to fears over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Iran's flag carrier, Iran Air, said on Tuesday it would resume flights to Europe this Wednesday, following a brief suspension that started on Sunday due to fears over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"All of the airline's European flights will be resumed starting March 11, as scheduled," the company said.

The airline added, however, that it would not conduct flights to Vienna, Stockholm and Gothenburg.

Both Iran and the European continent are facing significant outbreaks. Earlier in the day, the Iranian Health Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country had reached 8,042, with the death toll now standing at 291. Meanwhile in Europe, the most affected nations are Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

