Open Menu

Iran's FM Araghchi Arrives In Oman Ahead Of Nuclear Talks With US

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:22 PM

Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclear talks with US

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, during his official visit to China, visited the Urban Planning Office of the renowned and developed city of Shanghai, where Chinese officials warmly welcomed him and gave a detailed briefing on Shanghai’s modern urban system and future planning

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman on Friday ahead of fresh nuclear talks with the United States, after both sides said progress had been made in previous rounds.

The local Mehr news agency reported Araghchi had arrived in the Omani capital Muscat for Saturday's negotiations, releasing a brief video showing the foreign minister disembarking from an Iranian government plane.

Araghchi will be leading what ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described as a delegation of diplomats and technical experts for indirect discussions with the US side.

President Donald Trump's special envoy to the middle East, Steve Witkoff, will represent the United States in the talks.

The meeting follows two earlier rounds of Omani-mediated negotiations in Muscat and Rome starting on April 12.

The third round will include expert-level talks on Iran's nuclear programme, with Michael Anton, who serves as the State Department's head of policy planning, leading the technical discussions on the US side.

Recent Stories

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Water ..

Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..

10 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner ..

Parliamentary Secretary visits Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Office

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Off ..

Mayor Karachi visits Shanghai's Urban Planning Office

4 minutes ago
 Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclea ..

Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclear talks with US

4 minutes ago
 ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week

ITP honours brave services in Ghazi Week

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in v ..

ATC extends judicial remand of 10 TLP workers in vandalism case

10 minutes ago
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Isra ..

WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid

7 minutes ago
 KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2 ..

KP HCC registers 19,612 health facilities, seals 2,431

7 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential thre ..

Aurangzeb terms climate change as existential threat for Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Queue management system to ease patient flow at Ji ..

Queue management system to ease patient flow at Jinnah Hospital: Punjab Health M ..

7 minutes ago
 Fake SHO, tout arrested

Fake SHO, tout arrested

7 minutes ago
 Meena Majeed terms decision of NSC as positive sig ..

Meena Majeed terms decision of NSC as positive sign for country’s protection

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World