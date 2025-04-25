Iran's FM Araghchi Arrives In Oman Ahead Of Nuclear Talks With US
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman on Friday ahead of fresh nuclear talks with the United States, after both sides said progress had been made in previous rounds.
The local Mehr news agency reported Araghchi had arrived in the Omani capital Muscat for Saturday's negotiations, releasing a brief video showing the foreign minister disembarking from an Iranian government plane.
Araghchi will be leading what ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described as a delegation of diplomats and technical experts for indirect discussions with the US side.
President Donald Trump's special envoy to the middle East, Steve Witkoff, will represent the United States in the talks.
The meeting follows two earlier rounds of Omani-mediated negotiations in Muscat and Rome starting on April 12.
The third round will include expert-level talks on Iran's nuclear programme, with Michael Anton, who serves as the State Department's head of policy planning, leading the technical discussions on the US side.
