Iran's FM Arrives In Egypt For First Visit Since 2013: State Media
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, arrived Wednesday in Cairo, state media reported, the first visit by an Iranian foreign minister in almost 12 years.
The last visit to Egypt was in January 2013 when Ali Akbar Salehi travelled to Cairo during an African tour.
Araghchi who is currently on a multi-country tour, arrived in the Egyptian capital after a visit to Jordan where he met and talked to his counterpart, Ayman Safadi.
The two discussed regional developments amid Israel's "atrocity and aggression against Gaza and Lebanon", according to the foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei.
Araghchi, while in Amman also met with Jordan's King Abdullah II.
Over the past week, Araghchi has visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman in an effort to ease tensions and contain the conflict from spreading into the region.
He is also expected to visit Turkey after Egypt, according to the ministry.
On Tuesday, Araghchi spoke with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to the same source.
The diplomatic measures by Tehran come with the region awaiting Israel's retaliation for Iran's October 1 missile attack on Israel.
Iran has said the attack was itself in retaliation for the killing of the chiefs of Iran-allied groups, as well as a commander of the Revolutionary Guards.
Recent Stories
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
More Stories From World
-
Indian airplane forced to divert after latest bomb hoax3 minutes ago
-
'Clear indications' India violated Canada's sovereignty: Trudeau3 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results4 minutes ago
-
Eastern Turkey rattled by magnitude 5.9 quake13 minutes ago
-
'Clear indications' India violated Canada's sovereignty: Trudeau13 minutes ago
-
UNRWA chief warns of 'real risk' of Gaza famine13 minutes ago
-
Iran FM slams Western sanctions as 'hostile action': state media23 minutes ago
-
Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills almost 15023 minutes ago
-
France opens murder probe after motorist runs down cyclist33 minutes ago
-
Tuchel targets trophies as England manager34 minutes ago
-
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament53 minutes ago
-
Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills more than 140: emergency agency1 hour ago