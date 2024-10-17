Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, arrived Wednesday in Cairo, state media reported, the first visit by an Iranian foreign minister in almost 12 years.

The last visit to Egypt was in January 2013 when Ali Akbar Salehi travelled to Cairo during an African tour.

Araghchi who is currently on a multi-country tour, arrived in the Egyptian capital after a visit to Jordan where he met and talked to his counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

The two discussed regional developments amid Israel's "atrocity and aggression against Gaza and Lebanon", according to the foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei.

Araghchi, while in Amman also met with Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Over the past week, Araghchi has visited Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Oman in an effort to ease tensions and contain the conflict from spreading into the region.

He is also expected to visit Turkey after Egypt, according to the ministry.

On Tuesday, Araghchi spoke with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to the same source.

The diplomatic measures by Tehran come with the region awaiting Israel's retaliation for Iran's October 1 missile attack on Israel.

Iran has said the attack was itself in retaliation for the killing of the chiefs of Iran-allied groups, as well as a commander of the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran has said that it will hit back if Israel attacks.