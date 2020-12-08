Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday called for a regional dialogue to settle regional issues

In a twitter message originally in Arabic language, Zarif said "It seems that some neighbors are asking the West to be part of the negotiation process with Iran.

"Iran is always ready for dialogue with its neighbors, as it has already proposed mechanisms for regional security and peace through regional talks, he said.