Iran's FM Javad Zarif Urges Regional Dialogue To Settle Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

Iran's FM Javad Zarif urges regional dialogue to settle issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday called for a regional dialogue to settle regional issues

TEHRAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday called for a regional dialogue to settle regional issues.

In a twitter message originally in Arabic language, Zarif said "It seems that some neighbors are asking the West to be part of the negotiation process with Iran.

"Iran is always ready for dialogue with its neighbors, as it has already proposed mechanisms for regional security and peace through regional talks, he said.

