Iran's FM To Attend Int'l Security Meeting In Doha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:17 PM

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif will travel to Qatar to take part in an International security meeting, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced Monday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javed Zarif will travel to Qatar to take part in an International security meeting, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced Monday.

Zarif will attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Core Group Meeting which will convene in Doha, Qatar on Monday, Mousavi told official IRNA news agency.

During the two-day gathering, Zarif will take part in some panels related to the conference and will deliver speeches about recent developments in the Gulf region, he said.

The MSC will convene the Core Group Meeting in Doha which was co-hosted with the government of Qatar on Oct. 28 and 29.

The Doha meeting will take place with the support of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the League of Arab States, according to the MSC's official website.

