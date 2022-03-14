UrduPoint.com

Iran's FM To Hold Talks On Nuclear Deal In Moscow Tuesday: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Iran's FM to hold talks on nuclear deal in Moscow Tuesday: official

Tehran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will head to Moscow on Tuesday, his ministry said, days after negotiations on an Iran nuclear deal stalled amid new Russian demands

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Tehran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will head to Moscow on Tuesday, his ministry said, days after negotiations on an Iran nuclear deal stalled amid new Russian demands.

Amir-Abdollahian will "go to Moscow on Tuesday" to continue discussions on the nuclear deal, ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on Monday.

Ten months of talks in Vienna have brought major powers close to renewing a landmark 2015 agreement on regulating Iran's nuclear programme.

But the negotiations were halted again after Russia on March 5 demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has dismissed as "irrelevant" the Russian demands for guarantees, saying that they "just are not in any way linked together".

The current round of negotiations started in late November in the Austrian capital between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, with the US taking part indirectly.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia China Nuclear France Germany Vienna March November 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

9 minutes ago
 China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Ja ..

China's Anhui sees foreign trade up 22.3 pct in Jan-Feb

1 minute ago
 Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two ..

Mongolia's daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for two consecutive days

1 minute ago
 NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Com ..

NACTA plans to hold 2nd National Essay Writing Competition

1 minute ago
 S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in F ..

S.Korea's ICT export logs double-digit growth in February

1 minute ago
 Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>