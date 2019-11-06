UrduPoint.com
Iran's Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant To Become Fully Operational Soon - President

Wed 06th November 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani confirmed Wednesday that the country began injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, adding that the facility would soon become fully operational.

Iran has been reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) following the US withdrawal from the deal. After quitting the treaty, Washington reimposed sanctions against Iran.

"Iran's 4th step in reducing its commitments under the JCPOA by injecting gas to 1044 centrifuges begins today. Thanks to US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," the president wrote on Twitter.

