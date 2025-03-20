Open Menu

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Trump's Nuclear Talks Letter 'more Of A Threat'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:31 PM

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that a recent letter sent by US President Donald Trump calling for new nuclear talks was "actually more of a threat", and that Tehran would respond soon

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that a recent letter sent by US President Donald Trump calling for new nuclear talks was "actually more of a threat", and that Tehran would respond soon.

Araghchi told Iranian state television that while the letter purported to offer up opportunities, it was "actually more of a threat", adding that Iran was now studying its contents and would respond "in the coming days".

On March 7, Trump said he had written to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for negotiations and warning of possible military action if Iran refused.

Khamenei said the US invitation to talks was aimed at deceiving world public opinion by portraying the United States as ready to negotiate and Iran as unwilling.

Iran's foreign ministry has said it will conduct a "thorough assessment" before responding to the letter which was delivered by a senior United Arab Emirates diplomat on March 12.

Araghchi said the response "will be sent through the appropriate channels," without elaborating.

On Wednesday, US news website Axios, citing a US official and other sources, reported that the letter included a "two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal."

Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, has reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions against Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term.

At the time, Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions.

Tehran adhered to the 2015 deal for a year after Washington's withdrawal, but then began rolling back its own commitments.

There were brief efforts to revive the agreement under the Joe Biden administration but these went nowhere.

Tehran has repeatedly ruled out direct talks with Washington while US sanctions remain in place.

On Thursday, Araghchi reiterated that Iran "definitely will not negotiate directly while facing pressure, threats, and increased sanctions".

Recent Stories

Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms ..

Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel

2 minutes ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel ca ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..

5 minutes ago
 PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champio ..

PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025

11 minutes ago
 Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab

Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trop ..

PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson

5 minutes ago
 Gold prices reach record high level in internation ..

Gold prices reach record high level in international level, in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Japan first to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

35 minutes ago
 No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police ..

No religious freedom for Muslim in India as police launch crackdown on Meerut Un ..

1 hour ago
 UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night ..

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for thrilling fight night on July 26

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visito ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' c ..

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

2 hours ago
 DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitaria ..

DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World