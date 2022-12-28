Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq during a visit to the Omani capital of Muscat on Wednesday and delivered a message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq during a visit to the Omani capital of Muscat on Wednesday and delivered a message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"Oman is a center of regional dialogue on a diversified range of issues and high-ranking Omani authorities have always played a considerate role in relation to regional crises," Amirabdollahian told reporters, as quoted by Iranian news agency IRNA.

Upon his arrival in Muscat on Tuesday, the Iranian minister said that the talks with the Omani monarch would address not only bilateral but also regional issues such as the situation in Yemen, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Amirabdollahian also reportedly plans to hold a series of meetings with Omani officials on bilateral, regional, and international issues during his visit.