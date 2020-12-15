Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday denounced fresh US sanctions against Turkey over the latter's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense missile systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday denounced fresh US sanctions against Turkey over the latter's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

Late on Monday, Washington announced new sanctions on the Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and its head, Ismail Demir, as well as on three other individuals related to the defense industries presidency. The US contended that Ankara's decision to acquire the S-400 from Russia will endanger its military technologies and personnel, while providing substantial funds to Russia.

"U.S. addiction to sanctions and contempt for international law at full display again.

We strongly condemn recent U.S. sanctions against Turkey and stand with its people and government," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Ankara decided to buy Russia's defense systems in 2017 after negotiations to acquire the US Patriot system broke down due to disagreements between the two countries over technology transfers. Washington responded to the delivery of the first batch of S-400 batteries by removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program on the grounds that Russia could use the air defense system to gather information on the advanced capabilities of the US aircraft.