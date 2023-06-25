Open Menu

Iran's Foreign Minister Expresses Support To Lavrov Amid Wagner Events - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has expressed support to Russia's leadership in ensuring constitution order during a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

The Saturday phone call was held at the initiative of the Iranian side.

"The Iranian side expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership to ensure constitutional order," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement.

The foreign ministers also discussed Russian-Iranian agenda and regional and international topics.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC).

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.

