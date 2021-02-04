UrduPoint.com
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Achieves Legal Victory As ICJ Dismisses US Objections

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:56 AM

Iran has achieved a legal victory when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided to dismiss the US objections to Iran's bid to lift US nuclear-related sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Iran has achieved a legal victory when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided to dismiss the US objections to Iran's bid to lift US nuclear-related sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the ICJ issued a ruling rejecting the United States' objections to its jurisdiction over Iran's bid to overturn US nuclear-related sanctions that were re-introduced by the US administration of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came as new US President Joe Biden has expressed readiness to rejoin the nuclear agreement should Iran return to full compliance.

"The @CIJ_ICJ just dismissed all US preliminary objections in the case brought by Iran over unlawful US sanctions.

Another legal victory for Iran following 3 Oct. '18 Order. Iran has always fully respected int'l law. High time for the US to live up to int'l obligations," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Iran filed an application to initiate the proceedings in July 2018, saying the United States violated the 1957 Treaty of Amity after Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and reimposed sanctions on Tehran as part of a maximum pressure campaign.

The ICJ dismissed all other US objections in deciding to hear the case, but is expected to take years before reaching a final ruling. Judgments of the Hague-based UN organ are binding, final and without the possibility to appeal. The ICJ was set up after the Second World War to settle disputes between states.

