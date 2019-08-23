MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is due to visit Paris on August 23.

During his visit, Zarif will meet with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss current tensions in the middle East region.

Zarif is currently on a three-nation tour of Scandinavia.