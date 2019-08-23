UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Foreign Minister To Visit Paris, Meet French President On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Iran's Foreign Minister to Visit Paris, Meet French President on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is due to visit Paris on August 23.

During his visit, Zarif will meet with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss current tensions in the middle East region.

Zarif is currently on a three-nation tour of Scandinavia.

Related Topics

Visit Paris Middle East August

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2019 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

11 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.