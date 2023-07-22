MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Accusations that Iran allegedly supplies military drones to Russia for use in the special military operation in Ukraine are "baseless," and any attempt to link cooperation between Moscow and Tehran to the events in Ukraine "pursues political goals," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Friday, following a new set of European sanctions against Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted Kanaani on Twitter as saying that "just as Iran has repeatedly declared in the past, the claim that Iranian drones were sold to Russia for use against #Ukraine is baseless," adding that "any attempt to link the Ukraine war to bilateral cooperation between Iran & Russia merely pursues political goals."

The ministry added that "Kanaani referred to Iran's explicit & frequent opposition" to the Ukraine conflict and stressed the need "to end the conflict through diplomatic channels." The spokesman also noted that "Iran reserves the right to take retaliatory and proportionate measures against the sanctions slapped on Tehran by the EU and its members.

"

The Council of the European Union on Thursday introduced new sanctions measures against Iran, including a ban on supplies of components used in the construction and production of drones and individual sanctions, for Tehran's alleged military support of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Iran has been manufacturing UAVs since the 1980s, but the issue became a subject of public focus last year after Western countries accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for alleged use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations. Despite this fact, in February 2023, the European Union introduced sanctions against "individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia's military." The bloc also mulled including Iran's drone operators in the sanctions list.