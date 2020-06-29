MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Monday once again warned European countries against providing shelter to terrorists, the Islamic Republic New Agency (IRNA) reported.

Last week, Mousavi slammed the United States and Europe as supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), an opposition group advocating the removal of the current Iranian political leadership.

In 2009, the European Union crossed it from its list of designated terrorist organizations, followed by the United States in 2012.

The spokesman wondered why some terror groups that used to be blacklisted by EU countries, were now treated as if they were normal, according to IRNA.

Founded in 1965, MEK was among the participants of the Iranian revolution against the shah, only to be later banned by the the Islamic Republic of Iran, resulting in the leadership fleeing to Europe.